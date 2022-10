M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Bob Ufer 00:00-15

- Things to like :16-9:00

- JJ McCarthy 9:01-11:23

- Good things on defense 11:24-13:50

- Dislikes 13:51-24:35

- Is UM legit at #4 24:36-33:18

- Is UM who you thought they would be 33:19-43:57

- Beno Cook 43:58-50:00

- Naysayer 50:01-54:00

- MSU tickets vs OSU 54:01-104:17