Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Michigan-MSU by the numbers
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Jim Harbaugh on the game Saturday 00:00-:20
- Numbers game :21-13:33
- Feedback on recruiting, freshman impact, key to rest of the season 13:34-25:00
- C. Johnson & B. Corum 25:01-28:36
- UM's '23 schedule 28:37-34:00
- Refs in CFB 34:01-41:53
- Having to watch the game on your phone 41:54-48:58
- Andrel Anthony 48:59-52:05
- The refs in last year's game 52:06-105:20