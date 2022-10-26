M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Harbaugh on the game Saturday 00:00-:20

- Numbers game :21-13:33

- Feedback on recruiting, freshman impact, key to rest of the season 13:34-25:00

- C. Johnson & B. Corum 25:01-28:36

- UM's '23 schedule 28:37-34:00

- Refs in CFB 34:01-41:53

- Having to watch the game on your phone 41:54-48:58

- Andrel Anthony 48:59-52:05

- The refs in last year's game 52:06-105:20