M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Junior Colson on MSU 00:00-:20

- Uniforms & Tom Brady :21-7:10

- Advantage UM or MSU 7:11-17:20

- Feedback being nervous, Halloween & Paul Bunyan Trophy 17:21-31:20

- Prediction on game 31:21-48:57