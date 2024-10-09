Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Midseason grades are in

Advertisement

in other news

Kalel Mullings credits Illinois: 'They'll punch you in the mouth'

Kalel Mullings credits Illinois: 'They'll punch you in the mouth'

Kalel Mullings has 'nothing but respect' for Illinois heading into the Top 25 showdown in Champaign.

 • Brock Heilig
2028 edge rusher Jackson Vaughn is already getting a lot of attention

2028 edge rusher Jackson Vaughn is already getting a lot of attention

Michigan is one of the early standouts for 2028 EDGE Jackson Vaughn.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ryan O'Bleness
Everything Ron Bellamy said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Illinois

Everything Ron Bellamy said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Illinois

Everything Michigan WR coach Ron Bellamy said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Illinois.

 • Josh Henschke
What Illinois coordinators Barry Lunney and Aaron Henry said about Michigan

What Illinois coordinators Barry Lunney and Aaron Henry said about Michigan

Everything Illinois OC Barry Lunney Jr and DC Aaron Henry said about Michigan during their weekly press conference.

 • Josh Henschke
What Illinois HC Bret Bielema said about Michigan

What Illinois HC Bret Bielema said about Michigan

What Illinois HC Bret Bielema said about Michigan during his weekly press conference.

 • Josh Henschke

in other news

Kalel Mullings credits Illinois: 'They'll punch you in the mouth'

Kalel Mullings credits Illinois: 'They'll punch you in the mouth'

Kalel Mullings has 'nothing but respect' for Illinois heading into the Top 25 showdown in Champaign.

 • Brock Heilig
2028 edge rusher Jackson Vaughn is already getting a lot of attention

2028 edge rusher Jackson Vaughn is already getting a lot of attention

Michigan is one of the early standouts for 2028 EDGE Jackson Vaughn.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ryan O'Bleness
Everything Ron Bellamy said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Illinois

Everything Ron Bellamy said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Illinois

Everything Michigan WR coach Ron Bellamy said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Illinois.

 • Josh Henschke
Published Oct 9, 2024
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Midseason grades are in
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
Twitter
@dennisfithian
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

How would you grade the Michigan offense and defense at the midway point? I grab my red pen and give each side of the ball a midterm grade. Also, a look at how things are shaping for Michigan in the second half of the season. Finally, a list of things to do during the bye week.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:40

Offense midterm grade 1:41-10:30

Feedback on offense 10:31-15:12

Defense midterm grade 15:13-22:03

Feedback on defense 22:04-28:10

Second half outlook 28:11-31:59

Feedback 32:00-50:59

Bye week 51:00-56:01

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram