Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Midseason grades are in

Kalel Mullings credits Illinois: 'They'll punch you in the mouth'
Kalel Mullings has 'nothing but respect' for Illinois heading into the Top 25 showdown in Champaign.
2028 edge rusher Jackson Vaughn is already getting a lot of attention
Michigan is one of the early standouts for 2028 EDGE Jackson Vaughn.
Everything Ron Bellamy said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Illinois
Everything Michigan WR coach Ron Bellamy said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Illinois.
What Illinois coordinators Barry Lunney and Aaron Henry said about Michigan
Everything Illinois OC Barry Lunney Jr and DC Aaron Henry said about Michigan during their weekly press conference.
What Illinois HC Bret Bielema said about Michigan
What Illinois HC Bret Bielema said about Michigan during his weekly press conference.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
How would you grade the Michigan offense and defense at the midway point? I grab my red pen and give each side of the ball a midterm grade. Also, a look at how things are shaping for Michigan in the second half of the season. Finally, a list of things to do during the bye week.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:40
Offense midterm grade 1:41-10:30
Feedback on offense 10:31-15:12
Defense midterm grade 15:13-22:03
Feedback on defense 22:04-28:10
Second half outlook 28:11-31:59
Feedback 32:00-50:59
Bye week 51:00-56:01
---
