Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Midseason grades are in

Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

How would you grade the Michigan offense and defense at the midway point? I grab my red pen and give each side of the ball a midterm grade. Also, a look at how things are shaping for Michigan in the second half of the season. Finally, a list of things to do during the bye week.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:40

Offense midterm grade 1:41-10:30

Feedback on offense 10:31-15:12

Defense midterm grade 15:13-22:03

Feedback on defense 22:04-28:10

Second half outlook 28:11-31:59

Feedback 32:00-50:59

Bye week 51:00-56:01