Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Mikey Keene's impact

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and talks about UM's addition of QB Mikey Keene. Scar also weighs in on Jalen Milroe, Jaishawn Barham, Troy Bowles, Damon Payne and the Lions' stumble play vs Bears yesterday.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-3:42
Mikey Keene 3:43-13:15
Feedback on Keene 13:16-22:12
Playoffs 22:13-32:07
Michigan additions 32:08-36:32
Barham to EDGE 36:23-42:05
Feedback 42:06-45:27
Film of Damon Payne 45:08-52:16
Jalen Milroe 52:17-1:01:34
---
