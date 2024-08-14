M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss what UM head coach Sherrone Moore had to say about having his team ready to go for the opener at the end of this month. Scar also gives a player to add to the hype train. Thoughts on JJ McCarthy having to miss his rookie season with a knee injury. Scar is also not buying the offseason OSU hype.

Breakdown

JJ McCarthy 00:00-6:30

Hype train 4.0 6:31-12:31

Position battles 12:32-18:30

Freshman factor 13:31-22:10

Top-end talent 22:11-28:41

Can Orji throw deep? 28:42-34:30

U-M stars & playbook 34:31-40:01

OSU hype 40:02-43:30

Kickoff & helmet saftey 43:31-46:43

Feedback 46:44-1:01:37