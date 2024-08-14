PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Moore sets the tone

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss what UM head coach Sherrone Moore had to say about having his team ready to go for the opener at the end of this month. Scar also gives a player to add to the hype train. Thoughts on JJ McCarthy having to miss his rookie season with a knee injury. Scar is also not buying the offseason OSU hype.

Breakdown

JJ McCarthy 00:00-6:30

Hype train 4.0 6:31-12:31

Position battles 12:32-18:30

Freshman factor 13:31-22:10

Top-end talent 22:11-28:41

Can Orji throw deep? 28:42-34:30

U-M stars & playbook 34:31-40:01

OSU hype 40:02-43:30

Kickoff & helmet saftey 43:31-46:43

Feedback 46:44-1:01:37

---

