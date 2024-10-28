Advertisement
Published Oct 28, 2024
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: MSU film review
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
@JoshHenschke
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine JIm Scarcelli joins the show and goes over the film, including what started the pushing and shoving at the end, from Saturday's game.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:37

UM/MSU 2:38-22:37

Oregon 22:38-26:21

Film review 26:22-1:02:22

End of game 1:02:23-1:24:38

