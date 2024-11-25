Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Northwestern film review

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss Michigan/Ohio State. Scar also goes over the film from U-M's win over NW.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-8:20
OSU 8:21-24:04
Underwood 24:05-28:30
Who's coming back 28:31-33:35
Film review 33:36-1:03:01
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky