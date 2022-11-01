Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: November in focus
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Open 00:00-1:16
- George Washington III 1:31-3:21
- TJ Hockenson to Vikings 3:22-6:48
- Latest tunnel video 6:49-13:37
- UM focus for today 13:38-30:17
- Feedback on tunnel video, MSU's culture & nervousness for stretch run 30:18-38:54
- Feelings on UM/MSU rivarlry 38:55-58:07
- CFB Playoff voting 58:08-104:10
- War movies, Michigan passwords & Ohio State 104:11-1:19:13