Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Ohio State preview

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss the news of Brady Hart decommitting. Jerry and Dennis also look at the Michigan/Ohio State game.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:30

Brady Hart out 1:31-18:12

UM/OSU 18:13-25:38

Feedback 25:39-34:21