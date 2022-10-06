Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Pass happy Indiana
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Colin Cowherd says Fox loves UM 00:00-1:54
- Joel Klatt on UM vs IU 1:55-7:48
- Rick Neuheisel question on JJ McCarthy 7:49-21:06
- Rick Pizzo on McCarthy question 21:07-26:02
- Top five in CFB 26:03-28:19
- UM buzz for Saturday 28:20-33:30
- Things to worry about 33:31-38:30
- UM IU thoughts 38:31-46:05
- CFB week 6 46:06-50:17
- Michigan fans complaining 50:18-106:59