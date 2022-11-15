Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Passing game grades
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-:15
- Open :16-2:33
- UM's passing game 2:34-11:08
- Why UM's attack could win it all 11:09-18:18
- Feedback on 97 defense, good enough for Big Ten but not CFP & far-fetched UM ideas 18:19-36:35
- Corum vs Brown 36:36-41:45
- Good news for UM injuries 41:46-44:52
- OSU & other CFP news 44:53-58:32