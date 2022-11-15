News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Passing game grades

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-:15

- Open :16-2:33

- UM's passing game 2:34-11:08

- Why UM's attack could win it all 11:09-18:18

- Feedback on 97 defense, good enough for Big Ten but not CFP & far-fetched UM ideas 18:19-36:35

- Corum vs Brown 36:36-41:45

- Good news for UM injuries 41:46-44:52

- OSU & other CFP news 44:53-58:32

