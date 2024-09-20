Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Path to victory vs. USC

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss the UM/USC game tomorrow. Jerry talks about the keys to the game and also looks at some film from last week's win over Arkansas State.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-5:15

Keys to upset 5:16-1409

Line move 14:10-16:12

Film review with Jerry 16:13-56:23