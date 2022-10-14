News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Penn State preview

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- JJ McCarthy on offense breaking out 00:00-:20

- Michigan's program 2:45-6:12

- Numbers & schedule 6:13-11:09

- Feedback on JJ, confidence, UM run defense & PSU this year 11:10-18:41

- Keys to the game 18:42-19:47

- Feedback on other big ten games, Mazi Smith, type of game, tougher schedule 19:48-26:30

- Bulletin board material 26:31-29:55

- Prediction 29:56-39:00

