M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-:18

- Key for UM on defense :19-10:00

- Taulia Tagovailoa film 10:01-14:24

- Key for UM on offense 14:25-19:54

- QB comparison 19:55-24:16

- Feedback 24:17-38:00