Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Recruiting heating up

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan added another commitment over the weekend. It was only a few weeks that some were getting antsy with the lack of players pledging to UM. Now the Wolverines are up to eight verbals and are looking solid with a bunch of top players that have yet to decide.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:35

Jasper Parker 2:36-7:12

Parker video 7:13-11:10

More Parker 11:11-19:22

Paying recruits or Stalions video 19:23-23:00

Recruiting 23:01-24:10

More Stalions 24:11-30:38

OSU fans 30:39-51:29

---

