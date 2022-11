M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-:30

- Open :31-4:16

- Harbaugh sideline demeanor 4:17-13:24

- Ohio State 13:25-15:45

- Nebraska & Illinois 15:46-25:23

- First half film analysis Rutgers 25:24-45:07

- Second half film analysis Rugers 45:08-59:02