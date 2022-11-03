News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Rutgers talk

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Matt Weiss 00:00-52

- Open :53-4:55

- Rutgers 4:56-8:28

- Michigan stats 8:29-10:18

- UM taking its play to championship level 10:19-25:44

- Saturday's games 25:45-31:02

- Last two years vs Rutgers 31:03-36:03

- Feedback on CFB Playoff rankings, Clemson, elite CFB programs & elite CBB programs 36:04-56:58

