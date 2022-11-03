Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Rutgers talk
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Matt Weiss 00:00-52
- Open :53-4:55
- Rutgers 4:56-8:28
- Michigan stats 8:29-10:18
- UM taking its play to championship level 10:19-25:44
- Saturday's games 25:45-31:02
- Last two years vs Rutgers 31:03-36:03
- Feedback on CFB Playoff rankings, Clemson, elite CFB programs & elite CBB programs 36:04-56:58