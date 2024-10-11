in other news
Good afternoon, Michigan Football: Second half preview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
INTEL: ACC commit set for Michigan visit
M&BR can confirm that Michigan is set to host a 2025 ACC commit for a visit.
RECRUITING: Lou Esposito in Georgia
Michigan DL coach Lou Esposito is in Georgia to check out the talent.
INTEL: Hoops practice chatter
M&BR has the latest practice chatter from the basketball program as next week's exhibition vs. Oakland nears.
INTEL: Michigan in to see key 2025 target this evening
M&BR has the latest on Michigan seeing a key target during the bye week. L
in other news
Good afternoon, Michigan Football: Second half preview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
INTEL: ACC commit set for Michigan visit
M&BR can confirm that Michigan is set to host a 2025 ACC commit for a visit.
RECRUITING: Lou Esposito in Georgia
Michigan DL coach Lou Esposito is in Georgia to check out the talent.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss Michigan heading into its bye week. Jack Tuttle looks to take over as the starter during the bye week but who is quarterback two? Jerry also looks back at last week's film of UM/UW.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:31
Tuttle 2:32-9:05
Orji 9:06-15:18
Defense 15:19-24:58
QB2 24:59-27:24
Changes 27:25-29:12
Bucks/Ducks 29:13-38:45
Film review 38:46-1:00:45
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram