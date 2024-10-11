Advertisement

Good afternoon, Michigan Football: Second half preview

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

 • Dennis Fithian
INTEL: ACC commit set for Michigan visit

M&BR can confirm that Michigan is set to host a 2025 ACC commit for a visit.

 • Josh Henschke
RECRUITING: Lou Esposito in Georgia

Michigan DL coach Lou Esposito is in Georgia to check out the talent.

 • Josh Henschke
INTEL: Hoops practice chatter

M&BR has the latest practice chatter from the basketball program as next week's exhibition vs. Oakland nears.

 • Josh Henschke
INTEL: Michigan in to see key 2025 target this evening

M&BR has the latest on Michigan seeing a key target during the bye week. L

 • Josh Henschke

Published Oct 11, 2024
Good afternoon, Michigan Football: Second half preview
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss Michigan heading into its bye week. Jack Tuttle looks to take over as the starter during the bye week but who is quarterback two? Jerry also looks back at last week's film of UM/UW.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:31

Tuttle 2:32-9:05

Orji 9:06-15:18

Defense 15:19-24:58

QB2 24:59-27:24

Changes 27:25-29:12

Bucks/Ducks 29:13-38:45

Film review 38:46-1:00:45

---

