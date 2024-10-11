Good afternoon, Michigan Football: Second half preview

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss Michigan heading into its bye week. Jack Tuttle looks to take over as the starter during the bye week but who is quarterback two? Jerry also looks back at last week's film of UM/UW.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:31

Tuttle 2:32-9:05

Orji 9:06-15:18

Defense 15:19-24:58

QB2 24:59-27:24

Changes 27:25-29:12

Bucks/Ducks 29:13-38:45

Film review 38:46-1:00:45