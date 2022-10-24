M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Bob Ufer 00:00-:15

- Open :16-4:05

- Scarcelli six key's to victory 4:07-11:04

- Game will be closer than line indicates 11:05-14:20

- How Scarcelli did vs MSU 14:21-17:00

- Bulletin board material 17:01-20:29

- Michigan's Lloyd Carr Tunnel fallout 20:30-22:46

- Gameplan vs MSU 22:47-32:06

- Email to Harbaugh on MSU series 32:07-39:41

- MSU friends, flying a UM flag & dating a Spartan 39:42-44:40

- OSU & PSU 44:41-48:57

- Fans rushing the field and tough tests for UM ahead 48:58-56:57:10

- Scar's pick of the week 57:11-103:05

- Lions coach, GM & number one pick 103:06-107:45