Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Six keys to victory vs. Michigan State
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Bob Ufer 00:00-:15
- Open :16-4:05
- Scarcelli six key's to victory 4:07-11:04
- Game will be closer than line indicates 11:05-14:20
- How Scarcelli did vs MSU 14:21-17:00
- Bulletin board material 17:01-20:29
- Michigan's Lloyd Carr Tunnel fallout 20:30-22:46
- Gameplan vs MSU 22:47-32:06
- Email to Harbaugh on MSU series 32:07-39:41
- MSU friends, flying a UM flag & dating a Spartan 39:42-44:40
- OSU & PSU 44:41-48:57
- Fans rushing the field and tough tests for UM ahead 48:58-56:57:10
- Scar's pick of the week 57:11-103:05
- Lions coach, GM & number one pick 103:06-107:45