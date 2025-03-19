Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring hype list 1.0

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Start of spring football and the eve of Michigan basketball's first game of the NCAA tourney. I'll give you things to think about for spring football including why Bryce Underwood should start from day one. Also, a look at how Dusy May's team will do in Denver

Breakdown

Open 00:00-9:33

Spring football 9:34-15:17

Underwood 15:18-22:33

​Feedback 22:34-41:29

Michigan basketball 41:30-51:51