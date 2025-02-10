Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Team intel with Jim Scarcelli

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and tells us what he's been hearing about the team over the last few weeks. Scar also comments on the Super Bowl, OSU's new coaches and U-M basketball.
Breakdown
Super Bowl 00:00-12:15
Transfers 12:16-19:45
Six toughest games for U-M next year 19:46-22:40
OSU 22:41-25:51
U-M roster #'s 50-60 25:52-31:58
What Scar's hearing 31:59-44:04
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky