Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Team intel with Jim Scarcelli

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and tells us what he's been hearing about the team over the last few weeks. Scar also comments on the Super Bowl, OSU's new coaches and U-M basketball.

Breakdown

Super Bowl 00:00-12:15

Transfers 12:16-19:45

Six toughest games for U-M next year 19:46-22:40

OSU 22:41-25:51

U-M roster #'s 50-60 25:52-31:58

What Scar's hearing 31:59-44:04