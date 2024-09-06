M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss the game of the week in college football Michigan and Texas. Jerry also breaks out the tape from week one and illustrates what he liked about the Wolverines against Fresno.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:10

UM/UT 2:11-18:08

Predictions 18:09-27:32

Fresno film with Diorio 27:33-1:09:15