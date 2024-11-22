Published Nov 22, 2024
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: The Bryce is right
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
Twitter
@dennisfithian
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss the flip of quarterback Bryce Underwood to Michigan.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:35

Underwood 2:36-11:00

Larry Ellison 11:01-15:03

Portal 15:04-20:08

Bad for college football 20:09-27:56

OC 27:57-33:18

Recruits 33:19-39:57

NW 39:58-47:56

Underwood news 47:57-58:34

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky