Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Things to like, dislike from UConn win
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-:10
- Non-conference being over :11-5:42
- Things to worry about 5:43-7:27
- Likes from Saturday 7:28-13:34
- JJ McCarthy 13:35-18:19
- McCarthy video 18:20-19:49
- Concerns right now 19:50-23:20
- Dislikes from Saturday 23:21-31:07
- How dangerous is Maryland 31:08-35:09
- Iowa noon 35:10-37:48
- Is Michigan any good 37:49-45:12
- UM special teams 45:13-52:03
- Feedback 52:04-59:25
- How encouraged are you about UM football 59:26-104:59