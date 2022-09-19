News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Things to like, dislike from UConn win

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-:10

- Non-conference being over :11-5:42

- Things to worry about 5:43-7:27

- Likes from Saturday 7:28-13:34

- JJ McCarthy 13:35-18:19

- McCarthy video 18:20-19:49

- Concerns right now 19:50-23:20

- Dislikes from Saturday 23:21-31:07

- How dangerous is Maryland 31:08-35:09

- Iowa noon 35:10-37:48

- Is Michigan any good 37:49-45:12

- UM special teams 45:13-52:03

- Feedback 52:04-59:25

- How encouraged are you about UM football 59:26-104:59

