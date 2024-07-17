Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Top five class for U-M?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and runs through a myriad of topics regarding U-M football: Recruiting, Mason Graham comments on U-M not falling off, Phil Steele, being a game manager at QB, Alex Orji, Nick Saban as a broadcaster, UGA fining its players, Nebraksa going to a grass field and how much NIL is U-M throwing around compared to Ohio State.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:57
Recruiting 1:58-8:47
Mason Graham 8:48-11:40
Phil Steele (game manager talk) 11:41-22:23
Orji 22:24-27:40
Saban 27:41-32:07
UGA fines 32:08-37:23
Nebraska grass 37:24-40:50
NIL 40:51-56:31
---
