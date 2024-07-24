Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: U-M back in Indy
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss Michigan football, Big Ten media days, playing two QBs and the media.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-3:26
Media days 3:27-14:07
Does U-M need elite WR play 14:08-16:30
U-M playing two QB's 16:31-32:08
Paul Finebaum 32:09-35:04
Odds and ends 35:05-49:56
---
