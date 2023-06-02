M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Would you trade JJ MccCarthy for any other quarterback in college football? Would you trade Blake Corum, Trevor Keegan, Zak Zinter, Khris Jenkins, Mike Sainristill, Kenneth Grant or Mason Graham for top five stars at their position right now? I'm not Seth Berry, Josh Henschke, or Trevor McCue but that hasn't stopped me from previewing the recruiting weekend and making commitment predictions on select players. Also, I'm ready to take Jim Harbaugh up on his bet that Michigan will throw the ball as much as they have run it the last two seasons this year. Finally, lots of complaining about UM's opener being on Peacock.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-1:06

- Recruiting weekend 1:07-29:39

- Harbaugh on being balanced 29:40-46:32

- Opener on Peacock 46:33-1:11:52