Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: U-M vs. Everybody

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss this week's story with Michigan battling the NCAA in court. Jerry and Dennis also look at what kind of year they expect U-M football to have in '25. Finally, a preview of the next six games for Michigan basketball starting tomorrow at Rutgers.
BreakdownOpen 00:00-1:53
U-M vs NCAA 1:54-14:59
Expecations for '25 15:00-27:05
U-M basketball 27:06-35:29
Feedback 35:30-44:01
---
