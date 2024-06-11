Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: U-M vs. Texas discussion

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan and Texas will meet in Ann Arbor on September 7th. Anwar Richardson covers UT for organgebloods.com and joins the show to give us the Longhorns' perspective on the game.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-:49

Matchup :50-4:03

UT wide outs 4:04-8:15

Texas vs the run & pass 8:16-11:18

Ewers 11:19-17:44Arch 17:45-20:33

Lambo's in Austin 20:34-23:16

Feedback: SEC, UT fans, UT pass happy & outlook for UM game 23:17-38:48

Feedback: UM QB & Will Johnson 38:49-53:11

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement