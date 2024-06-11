Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: U-M vs. Texas discussion
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Michigan and Texas will meet in Ann Arbor on September 7th. Anwar Richardson covers UT for organgebloods.com and joins the show to give us the Longhorns' perspective on the game.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-:49
Matchup :50-4:03
UT wide outs 4:04-8:15
Texas vs the run & pass 8:16-11:18
Ewers 11:19-17:44Arch 17:45-20:33
Lambo's in Austin 20:34-23:16
Feedback: SEC, UT fans, UT pass happy & outlook for UM game 23:17-38:48
Feedback: UM QB & Will Johnson 38:49-53:11
---
