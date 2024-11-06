Advertisement

2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter recaps 'absolutely amazing' Michigan visit

2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter has another strong visit to Michigan.

 • Josh Henschke
INTEL: What we’re hearing on Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

The latest on what we’re hearing about 2025 five-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng.

 • Josh Henschke
Michigan's upset bid over No. 1 South Carolina falls short 68-62

Michigan's comeback bid falls short as it loses to No. 1 South Carolina 68-62.

 • Josh Henschke
Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's 101-53 win over Cleveland State

Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's 101-53 win over Cleveland State.

 • Josh Henschke
Dusty May reacts to first victory as Michigan head coach

Dusty May scored his first victory as Michigan's head coach on Monday night.

 • Brock Heilig

Published Nov 6, 2024
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Underdogs at IU
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan is a gigantic underdog at Indiana this weekend. What a win would mean for the program and what a loss would mean. What's next for fans to look forward to with this team? Thoughts on the 12-team playoff rankings released last night. Also, how often should UM be expected to make the college football playoff?

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:40

IU 1:41-10:24

What a loss would mean 10:25-14:07

What a win would mean 14:08-16:12

Next season 16:13-26:15

Feedback 26:16-35:03

CFB playoff ranking 25:04-49:07

