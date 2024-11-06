Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Underdogs at IU

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan is a gigantic underdog at Indiana this weekend. What a win would mean for the program and what a loss would mean. What's next for fans to look forward to with this team? Thoughts on the 12-team playoff rankings released last night. Also, how often should UM be expected to make the college football playoff?

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:40

IU 1:41-10:24

What a loss would mean 10:25-14:07

What a win would mean 14:08-16:12

Next season 16:13-26:15

Feedback 26:16-35:03

CFB playoff ranking 25:04-49:07