Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Underdogs at IU

in other news
2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter recaps 'absolutely amazing' Michigan visit
2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter has another strong visit to Michigan.
INTEL: What we’re hearing on Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
The latest on what we’re hearing about 2025 five-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng.
Michigan's upset bid over No. 1 South Carolina falls short 68-62
Michigan's comeback bid falls short as it loses to No. 1 South Carolina 68-62.
Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's 101-53 win over Cleveland State
Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's 101-53 win over Cleveland State.
Dusty May reacts to first victory as Michigan head coach
Dusty May scored his first victory as Michigan's head coach on Monday night.
in other news
2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter recaps 'absolutely amazing' Michigan visit
2026 four-star OL Bear McWhorter has another strong visit to Michigan.
INTEL: What we’re hearing on Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
The latest on what we’re hearing about 2025 five-star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng.
Michigan's upset bid over No. 1 South Carolina falls short 68-62
Michigan's comeback bid falls short as it loses to No. 1 South Carolina 68-62.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Michigan is a gigantic underdog at Indiana this weekend. What a win would mean for the program and what a loss would mean. What's next for fans to look forward to with this team? Thoughts on the 12-team playoff rankings released last night. Also, how often should UM be expected to make the college football playoff?
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:40
IU 1:41-10:24
What a loss would mean 10:25-14:07
What a win would mean 14:08-16:12
Next season 16:13-26:15
Feedback 26:16-35:03
CFB playoff ranking 25:04-49:07
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram