Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: USC film review

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and breaks down the film after U-M's big win over USC on Saturday. Watch or listen to the entire pod or zoom forward with the breakdown below.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-3:38
On the win 3:39-7:25
Orji 7:26-11:29
Scar's notebook 11:30-25:08
Film review 25:09-1:29:12
---
