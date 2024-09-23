Advertisement
Published Sep 23, 2024
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: USC film review
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and breaks down the film after U-M's big win over USC on Saturday. Watch or listen to the entire pod or zoom forward with the breakdown below.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:38

On the win 3:39-7:25

Orji 7:26-11:29

Scar's notebook 11:30-25:08

Film review 25:09-1:29:12

