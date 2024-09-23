Sherrone Moore updates health status of Colston Loveland ahead of Minnesota

While it was no Colston Loveland, no problem for Michigan on Saturday as it utilized an effective ground attack to beat USC 27-24, Loveland's presence on the field was sorely missed by the Wolverines.

After sitting out of the game against the Trojans with an unconfirmed injury, U-M head coach Sherrone Moore is hopeful that Loveland can return to the field sooner rather than later.

Just how soon is soon?

Perhaps as early as this weekend.

"We'll see (if Loveland will play against Minnesota)," Moore said. "Doing better. Doing a lot better. Just close to playing last Saturday. But doctors felt that it would be in the best interest that he not. So we're in a positive patch right now, so we'll see."

Loveland currently leads the team in receptions, yardage and is tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions so far this season, so it's safe to say that the Wolverines were missing a crucial piece of its passing attack after managing only 32 yards passing against the Trojans.

He has 19 receptions for 187 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.8 yards per catch.