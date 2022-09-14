Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Was this Jim Harbaugh's plan all along?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-:10
- Nicole Auerbach on UM QB competition :11-24:21
- Feedback on QB plan 24:22-29:27
- Plan for team on Saturday 29:28-31:45
- Was plan formated for JJ success 31:46-44:39
- Getting public and team behind McCarthy 44:40-48:43
- Bob Segar honorary captain 48:44-51:44
- Wednesday window watch 51:45-55:35
- Detroit Lions 55:36-58:33
- Jaydn Davis 58:34-106:08
- Former player thoughts on QB selection 106:09-107:32
- Harbaugh on Rich Eisen show audio 107:33-116:46