Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: What surprised you this season?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- JJ McCarthy on winning it all 00:00-:15
- Open :16-6:15
- What surprised you about the '22 UM team? 6:16-12:53
- Defense better than last year 12:54-20:55
- Feedback: Media on UM, team unity & UM in '23 20:56-34:24
- Recruiting hypotheticals 34:25-42:50
- Cade McNamara drama 42:51-1:11:43
- McNamara gone wrong rant 1:11:44-1:19:25
- Michigan TCU 1:19:26-1:29:13
---
