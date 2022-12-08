M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- JJ McCarthy on winning it all 00:00-:15

- Open :16-6:15

- What surprised you about the '22 UM team? 6:16-12:53

- Defense better than last year 12:54-20:55

- Feedback: Media on UM, team unity & UM in '23 20:56-34:24

- Recruiting hypotheticals 34:25-42:50

- Cade McNamara drama 42:51-1:11:43

- McNamara gone wrong rant 1:11:44-1:19:25

- Michigan TCU 1:19:26-1:29:13