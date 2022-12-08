News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-08 16:23:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: What surprised you this season?

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- JJ McCarthy on winning it all 00:00-:15

- Open :16-6:15

- What surprised you about the '22 UM team? 6:16-12:53

- Defense better than last year 12:54-20:55

- Feedback: Media on UM, team unity & UM in '23 20:56-34:24

- Recruiting hypotheticals 34:25-42:50

- Cade McNamara drama 42:51-1:11:43

- McNamara gone wrong rant 1:11:44-1:19:25

- Michigan TCU 1:19:26-1:29:13

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}