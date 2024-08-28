Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: What to watch for vs. Fresno State
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss Michigan football. Scar tells us what he's looking forward to from UM on Saturday. A little film preview of Fresno State is included.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-3:16
Game week 3:17-6:24
Stalions doc 6:25-7:39
Starters 7:40-21:41
Wink 21:42-30:15
U-M defense 30:16-33:34
Fresno film 33:35-39:42
Players to look out for 39:43-46:04
Feedback 46:05-55:53
---
