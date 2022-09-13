Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Where can U-M improve?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-:14
- QB drama :15-3:40
- How good can UM be with McCarthy 3:41-16:36
- Can UM poach ND recruits 16:37-20:39
- Is McCarthy really that good?16:37-22:07
- Michigan stock report 24:17-35:59
- Improve UM in one area 36:00-41:41
- Who's UM's #1 receiver 41:42-49:10
- DB play 49:11-53:00