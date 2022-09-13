M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-:14

- QB drama :15-3:40

- How good can UM be with McCarthy 3:41-16:36

- Can UM poach ND recruits 16:37-20:39

- Is McCarthy really that good?16:37-22:07

- Michigan stock report 24:17-35:59

- Improve UM in one area 36:00-41:41

- Who's UM's #1 receiver 41:42-49:10

- DB play 49:11-53:00



