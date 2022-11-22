Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: With or without you
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
Trevor McCue joins the show
- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-30
- Open :31-2:34
- EA Sports CFB '24 2:35-4:30
- Elephant in the room 4:31-10:11
- Players playing hurt 10:12-13:50
- UM's MVP & big mismatch 13:51-17:55
- Trente Jones & Karsen Barnhart 17:56-22:33
- Corum speculation 22:34-23:27
- No Corum, no Edwards = no chance? 23:28-31:47
- One loss teams in the CFB 31:48-41:14
- What can help UM get into the CFB 41:15-48:30
---
