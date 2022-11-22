News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-22 13:31:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: With or without you

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

Trevor McCue joins the show

- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-30

- Open :31-2:34

- EA Sports CFB '24 2:35-4:30

- Elephant in the room 4:31-10:11

- Players playing hurt 10:12-13:50

- UM's MVP & big mismatch 13:51-17:55

- Trente Jones & Karsen Barnhart 17:56-22:33

- Corum speculation 22:34-23:27

- No Corum, no Edwards = no chance? 23:28-31:47

- One loss teams in the CFB 31:48-41:14

- What can help UM get into the CFB 41:15-48:30

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}