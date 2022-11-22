M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

Trevor McCue joins the show

- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-30

- Open :31-2:34

- EA Sports CFB '24 2:35-4:30

- Elephant in the room 4:31-10:11

- Players playing hurt 10:12-13:50

- UM's MVP & big mismatch 13:51-17:55

- Trente Jones & Karsen Barnhart 17:56-22:33

- Corum speculation 22:34-23:27

- No Corum, no Edwards = no chance? 23:28-31:47

- One loss teams in the CFB 31:48-41:14

- What can help UM get into the CFB 41:15-48:30