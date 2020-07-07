GR Christian Coach Provides Update On Kobe Bufkin's Recruitment, Finalists
Kobe Bufkin is nearing a decision.
The 2021 four-star shooting guard prospect and Grand Rapids, Mich., native is down to three Big Ten schools — Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.
RELATED: Michigan Hoops Recruiting: Who's Next? Plus, More On Pledge Will Tschetter
RELATED: Analyst: If Livers Returns, Michigan Has Two Big Ten POY Caliber Players
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news