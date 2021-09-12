Grading Michigan Wolverines Football In A 31-10 Win Over Washington

Grading Michigan football in all facets of a win over Washington:

Michigan Wolverines football running back Blake Corum had a big game for the second straight week. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan Football Rushing Offense: A

The game plan wasn't necessarily to run 52 times, but when the coaches saw how the Huskies planned to play them defensively, they made adjustments and dominated on the ground from start to finish. They averaged 6.1 yards per carry, notched four rushing touchdowns and 17 first downs rushing and had two backs — Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins — go over 100 yards, with 171 and 155, respectively. The offensive line exploited every look the Huskies gave them.

Michigan Football Passing Offense: Inc.

The Wolverines didn't throw because they didn't have to, running 52 times and passing only 15. Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara connected on seven passes for 44 yards, and 33 of his yards came on one completion to sophomore receiver Cornelius Johnson. There were too many passes to the flats/bubble screens that were blown up at the line of scrimmage due to shoddy blocking on the perimeter.

Michigan Football Rushing Defense: A

The Wolverines' interior line played well, led by Kris Jenkins. He notched five tackles, including a half sack, and was a pleasant surprise inside. Redshirt frosh Mazi Smith got plenty of push, as well, and even Oregon State graduate transfer Jordan Whittley made a few nice plays. Washington's backs managed only 46 yards on 21 carries. It was an outstanding performance from the front seven, aided by Junior Colson's emergence. The frosh linebacker notched four tackles and continues to earn more and more playing time.

Michigan Football Passing Defense: C+

There were too many blown coverages on miscommunications in the secondary and between the linebackers,, especially in the second half, allowing Washington quarterback Dylan Morris to to throw for 293 yards. The corners were in position to make plays at times but didn't, especially redshirt sophomore Gemon Green (who is always around the ball but is still having trouble making the play). Receiver Terrell Bynum caught five passes for 115 yards and a score, including a 45-yarder, one of a handful of explosive plays for the Huskies.

Michigan Football Special Teams: A-