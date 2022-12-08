Michigan tight ends coach Grant Newsome and linebackers coach George Helow has received some recognition and will go through a unique experience as he hones his leadership skills as they go through the world of coaching.

The American Football Coaches Association announced its 35 Under 35 class for 2023, a list that was whittled down to 35 from over 200 candidates, with the duo making the prestigious list.

According to the official release from the AFCA:

The AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute is a prestigious program aimed at identifying and developing premier, future leaders in the football coaching profession. Selected participants are invited to attend the one-day institute that features a curriculum of interactive lectures focused on topics specifically tailored to emphasize leadership in the coaching profession, ethics, influential responsibilities, career progression, and family balance.

Members of the AFCA 2022 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute receive a stipend to assist with expenses incurred while attending the AFCA Convention. They will be published in the bi-monthly AFCA Magazine, AFCA Insider weekly email blast, and/or have their articles and videos added to the AFCA Educational Library. Additionally, participants will be placed on the AFCA Foundation Committee and become a part of a prestigious network of rising coaches in the profession along with many other great benefits.

To be eligible, applicants had to be born on or after January 1, 1987, and must be currently serving as a high school head coach, two-year college full-time assistant or head coach, or NAIA/NCAA (all divisions) full-time assistant or head coach. Applicants were required to submit a resume, five references, and a 1,600-word article or five-minute live instructional video on an offensive, defensive, special teams, or position-specific topic of the applicant’s choosing back in the summer.

Minnesota's Danny Collins was the Big Ten's other representative.