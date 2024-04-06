New Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome's biggest task so far is to replace an entire starting line from the past season, on top of building depth that has been the Wolverines' calling card for years.

While the task is by no means simple, Newsome inherits a room that has experience and players ready to make an impact.

As a former lineman himself, Newsome understands the task and knows how important offensive line success is to the U-M program.

He's not looking to reinvent the wheel.

He's looking to keep things moving along.

"I think the awesome thing that I have the opportunity to do is to come in and continue the standard that's been set and the coaching style and the mentoring that's been done by Sherrone," Newsome told reporters this week. "It's not a deal where I have to come in and try to say hey guys, we're flipping this entirely on its head. What we did didn't work. It's more of a, hey, we're going to come in and we may have to teach something a little different or slow something down just like you do any year-to-year.

"Obviously, Coach Moore did a heckuva job establishing the standard and foundation amongst the entire offense but especially with the offensive line unit. There hasn't had to be large-scale changes or a shift in mentality. Mentality has been whatever it's been for the last so many years. We're a physical, downhill operation that can protect the passer."

When asked about maintaining the standard, Newsome quoted someone instrumental in his playing and coaching career.

None other than Jim Harbaugh, who Newsome referenced in a recent quote about the importance of an offensive line to a team.

"I think offensive line is a focal point no matter what, whether it's a positive or a negative is what changes," Newsome said. "We firmly believe, and Coach Moore has said this since he was the offensive line coach and it has not changed, in my opinion, has not changed, offense and defense, it starts up front. I think Coach Harbaugh had a great quote about it at head coach days where he said offensive line is the only position that every position group on offense counts on but the offensive line doesn't necessarily rely on anyone else. It's incredibly true.

"If you can't protect, if you can't run the football, if you can't count for the front seven, you can't win football games. It's a point of pride for us as an offensive line unit, for me as a coach that we have to be able to maintain that standard that has been set here regardless of who we are putting on the field."