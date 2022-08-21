Grant Newsome sees Joel Honigford elevating his game in final season

Michigan's tight end room, like many of its rooms on the offensive side of the ball, is filled with talent that could see the field with any major program.

The talk, and rightfully so, is focused on the likes of Erick All and Luke Schoonmaker who will lead the way for the Wolverines. However, the group has key role players that are making small improvements to carve out their own roles this season.

One of those players is Joel Honigford. An offensive line converted to tight end, Honigford was primarily used in running situations as an extra blocker.

Now, Honigford is trying to extend his game even further to help the program out according to his position coach, Grant Newsome.

"Joel has taken a lot of steps forward," Grant Newsome said. "He's gotten faster, for sure, and he's worked on his hands. Is he ever going to be Erick or Schoon? Probably not, but he's made it so that he can be out there for passes, which I think is the biggest thing moving forward to make sure we don't have tendencies so that when he's out there, it's not just a run to his side."

Even if his role will be niche and limited, Newsome is happy to have the likes of Honigford in the tight end room from a leadership standpoint.

A sixth-year senior has seen a lot of football and that will bode well to aid the younger players in the room.

"I think it's invaluable not only for our position room but for our team to have not only Joel but Carter Selzer, two sixth-year guys who I always joke with that they should be eligible for AARP or Medicare," Newsome said. "It's invaluable to have those guys and their leadership, and also just having two good football players who know the offense inside & out. You put them out there, they're going to get the job done to the best of their ability."