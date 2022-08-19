Grant Newsome sees two-man race for Mackey Award in Ann Arbor

Michigan tight ends coach Grant Newsome believes that the path to the Mackey Award runs through Ann Arbor. There's not just one candidate that could compete for the award, either. The Wolverines' loaded tight end room has two capable candidates to compete for the award given to the nation's top tight end.

Recently, head coach Jim Harbaugh explained that both Erick All and Luke Schoonmaker will battle it out head-to-head for the award, with Newsome agreeing with the idea.

"I see it the exact same way," Newsome told reporters this week. "I think they have every ability and every license to go make it one and two. That's on our team goals & our offensive goals, and that's definitely our goal as a unit, to have those two battling it out to be the Mackey Award winner."

With All the headliner of the group, he was able to put on even more weight to an impressive frame during the offseason. Even with the added weight and muscle, Newsome sees zero impediments to his game.

In fact, he believes the added weight is only going to make him better this season.

"He's still playing athletic," Newsome said. "He's still moving really well. I think (the weight) is only going to help him with some in-line blocking. It's crazy because he still looks bigger, more cut, you wouldn't think he put on weight without looking at the scale. He told me how much he weighed the other day, and I couldn't believe it. I put him on the scale to verify it.

"He looks great. Coach Herbert and his staff have done an amazing job developing all of those guys, especially Erick."

