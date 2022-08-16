Grant Newsome sings Jay Harbaugh's praises: 'I think the world of Jay'

Michigan tight ends coach Grant Newsome is navigating a whole new world as a first-year assistant coach. So, naturally, he has been looking for people to lean on as he adjusts to his new role in Ann Arbor.

Fortunately, Newsome hasn't had to go far in order to get advice from people he trusts.

Meeting with reporters on Tuesday, Newsome was asked who he has gone to in order to get advice during his first year of coaching.

After first crediting Sherrone Moore for his help, he also credited the Swiss Army Knife of the Wolverines' staff, someone who knows what it's like to transition to new roles.

That coach is Jay Harbaugh.

"I tell anyone, listen, Jay is incredibly smart. I think he's the smartest coach in the building, which isn't a knock on anyone else," Newsome said. "I think there are a lot of incredible coaches in the building. I think the world of Jay, and having him a couple of doors down to bounce ideas off him. I think everyone in the building goes to Jay for one thing or another, just how smart and how talented he is. Great person as well.

Adding:

"I think it's a combination of how he connects with players really well and he's extremely, extremely smart. There's really not a whole lot of things he can't do. I think he might coach all 11 positions by the time he's done. He's awesome, and I think he's going to be an incredible coordinator, already is an incredible coordinator, and an incredible head coach sooner than later."

What makes Harbaugh so smart, exactly?

Outside of being able to adjust to anything that is thrown at him, he also shows a knack for being able to understand the Xs and Os of the game of football while effectively communicating them to other players and coaches.

It's one of many things that resonates with Newsome about Harbaugh.

"I mean, obviously, he's crazy, crazy smart in terms of Xs and Os and schemes," Newsome said. "For him to be able to go in different worlds ... I think he's extremely smart on the offensive side of the ball and also be, in y opinion, the best special teams coordinator in the nation, and also to go on defense and contribute where you have to be Xs and Os smart, especially to do it as such a high level.

"I also think he does an amazing job of recognizing what connects and clicks with the players and putting it in terms that they understand, using methods and teaching tools that seem outside the box but when you actually think about it and see them in action, it's really, really smart. I can't say enough good things about Jay."

---