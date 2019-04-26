Former Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary has been on the Green Bay Packers’ radar since the day he stepped on campus in Ann Arbor.

Gary’s physical traits attracted the Packers and the organization zeroed in on him with its first-round pick.

“He’s got rare gifts,” Green Bay Packers college scout Joe Hueber told reporters Thursday. “Guy that size who runs that speed and he can move on his feet like that, he can really bend."

Hueber said he’s been watching Gary for the last couple of years and has the full picture on him. He liked what he saw, despite the concerns over a potential shoulder attention and a lack of sacks at Michigan.

Even though he only had 10 sacks in three seasons, the Packers were still impressed with him despite the lack of production.

“He commanded a lot of attention at Michigan, double teams, triple teams, taking on the tight end,” Hueber said. “You saw it in some of his teammates. They got freed up and they were able to get production.

“It’s not like he wasn’t impacting the game. You watch him, he was all over the place, getting off blocks, and getting pressure too."

After the predraft buzz about Gary possibly dropping in the first round due to a torn labrum, he was picked a couple picks after his teammate linebacker Devin Bush Jr. On a conference call with the Green Bay media Thursday, Gary downplayed the injury concerns and he said that his should was fine and would not require surgery.

Another concern for Gary is adjusting to the Packers’ 3-4 scheme where he will likely be asked to play outside linebacker. Instead of this being a question mark, the Packers like the versatility that he showed at Michigan.

“He’s done some stand-up stuff already,” Hueber said. “He’s a guy who’s had to play multiple positions and move around. He probably needs to learn some of the drop [into coverage] stuff, but as far as rushing the passer goes, he’ll be ready.”

The Packers believe he can play all along the defensive line, in addition to working primarily with the outside linebackers.

Beyond the football field, the Packers liked Gary’s personality when they talked with him at the NFL Combine.

“He’s a bright, outgoing kid. We interviewed him down in Indianapolis and he was great,” Hueber said. “Big smile, really excited and hopefully he brings that to the room every day.”

The Packers were drawn to Gary’s passion for football.

“I think he loves football,” Hueber said. “I think he’s a guy who’s going to attack this. I think he’s going to take it to heart. I think it’s important to him, and because of that, the athleticism and all that is going to shine through."

Gary became the 28th Wolverine selected by the Packers and fourth player selected in the first round. He said he couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity.

“To have an organization like the Green Bay Packers to believe in you, and to have them call my name means a lot,” Gary told reporters. “I can’t wait to start playing there with them.”