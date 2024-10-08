Advertisement

in other news

The Final Word: 3 thoughts from Michigan's loss to Washington

The Final Word: 3 thoughts from Michigan's loss to Washington

Three final thoughts from Michigan's 27-17 loss to Washington.

 • Josh Henschke
Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 6

Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 6

Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after the completion of Week 6.

Premium content
 • Josh Henschke
Everything Jedd Fisch said after Washington's win over Michigan

Everything Jedd Fisch said after Washington's win over Michigan

Everything Washington HC Jedd Fisch said after the win over Michigan.

 • Josh Henschke
Report Card: PFF grades, takeaways from Michigan's loss to Washington

Report Card: PFF grades, takeaways from Michigan's loss to Washington

PFF grades and takeaways from Michigan's 27-17 loss to Washington.

Premium content
 • Josh Henschke
Michigan tumbles in latest AP Poll after loss to Washington

Michigan tumbles in latest AP Poll after loss to Washington

Michigan takes the biggest fall of all Top-25 programs in Week 6's AP Poll.

 • Josh Henschke

in other news

The Final Word: 3 thoughts from Michigan's loss to Washington

The Final Word: 3 thoughts from Michigan's loss to Washington

Three final thoughts from Michigan's 27-17 loss to Washington.

 • Josh Henschke
Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 6

Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 6

Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after the completion of Week 6.

Premium content
 • Josh Henschke
Everything Jedd Fisch said after Washington's win over Michigan

Everything Jedd Fisch said after Washington's win over Michigan

Everything Washington HC Jedd Fisch said after the win over Michigan.

 • Josh Henschke
Published Oct 8, 2024
Hail to the Podcast: Continuity no more
circle avatar
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
Twitter
@trevormccue
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Sherrone Moore was hired at Michigan to continue the culture and success of the last few years. It's clear after six games that continuity failed, and Moore and Michigan are starting over.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

Michigan
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
4 - 2
Overall Record
2 - 1
Conference Record
Upcoming
Illinois
4 - 1
Illinois
Michigan
4 - 2
Michigan
Michigan
4 - 2
Michigan
Michigan St.
3 - 3
Michigan St.
-21.5
Finished
Washington
27
Arrow
Washington
Michigan
17
Michigan