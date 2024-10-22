Advertisement

Michigan-Oregon game time, TV information announced for early November tilt

Michigan-Oregon game time, TV information announced for early November tilt

Michigan will host Oregon, one of the best teams in college football, on Saturday, Nov. 2.

 Brock Heilig
Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's exhibition win over Oakland

Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's exhibition win over Oakland

Everything Michigan HC Dusty May said after the Wolverines' exhibition win over Oakland.

 Josh Henschke
Michigan showcases elite shooting in 92-48 exhibition win

Michigan showcases elite shooting in 92-48 exhibition win

Michigan's fun, fast-paced style of basketball was on full display Sunday night in its exhibition game.

 Brock Heilig
Four-star DT Christian Ingram ready to dive into official visits

Four-star DT Christian Ingram ready to dive into official visits

2025 four-star DL Christian Ingram is set to officially visit Michigan.

 Sam Spiegelman
LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Oakland (Exhibition)

LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Oakland (Exhibition)

M&BR is live at Little Caesar's Arena as Michigan takes on Oakland in an exhibition.

 Brock Heilig

Michigan-Oregon game time, TV information announced for early November tilt

Michigan-Oregon game time, TV information announced for early November tilt

Michigan will host Oregon, one of the best teams in college football, on Saturday, Nov. 2.

 • Brock Heilig
Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's exhibition win over Oakland

Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's exhibition win over Oakland

Everything Michigan HC Dusty May said after the Wolverines' exhibition win over Oakland.

 • Josh Henschke
Michigan showcases elite shooting in 92-48 exhibition win

Michigan showcases elite shooting in 92-48 exhibition win

Michigan's fun, fast-paced style of basketball was on full display Sunday night in its exhibition game.

 • Brock Heilig
Published Oct 22, 2024
Hail to the Podcast: Football Falling Flat
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
Josh Henschke, Trevor McCue, and Brock Heilig discuss Michigan's embarrassing loss to Illinois, expectations for Michigan State, and what's next for a program in free fall.

---

