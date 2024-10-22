Hail to the Podcast: Football Falling Flat

in other news
Michigan-Oregon game time, TV information announced for early November tilt
Michigan will host Oregon, one of the best teams in college football, on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's exhibition win over Oakland
Everything Michigan HC Dusty May said after the Wolverines' exhibition win over Oakland.
Michigan showcases elite shooting in 92-48 exhibition win
Michigan's fun, fast-paced style of basketball was on full display Sunday night in its exhibition game.
Four-star DT Christian Ingram ready to dive into official visits
2025 four-star DL Christian Ingram is set to officially visit Michigan.
LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Oakland (Exhibition)
M&BR is live at Little Caesar's Arena as Michigan takes on Oakland in an exhibition.
Josh Henschke, Trevor McCue, and Brock Heilig discuss Michigan's embarrassing loss to Illinois, expectations for Michigan State, and what's next for a program in free fall.
