Hail to the Podcast: MSU & Recruiting Talk

What MSU's Jonathan Smith said about Michigan after 24-17 loss
What Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith said about Michigan after the 24-17 loss.
Postgame Live: Michigan beats Michigan State 24-17
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and former Wolverine Jerry Diorio recaps Michigan's 24-17 win over Michigan State.
Michigan, Michigan State reflect on postgame scuffle
The Wolverines and Spartans played a clean, physical game on Saturday night, but ended in a postgame skirmish
Everything Sherrone Moore said following win over Michigan State
Everything Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said following the Wolverines 24-17 win over Michigan State.
Live updates: Michigan vs. Michigan State
Michigan football (4-3) hosts rival Michigan State under the lights for a 7:40 p.m. kickoff with the Paul Bunyan Trophy
Josh Henschke, Trevor McCue, and Brock Heilig discuss Michigan's win over Michigan State. Positives Michigan can grow from, concerns heading into big games, recruiting impact, and more.
