Published Oct 27, 2024
Hail to the Podcast: MSU & Recruiting Talk
circle avatar
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
Twitter
@trevormccue
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Josh Henschke, Trevor McCue, and Brock Heilig discuss Michigan's win over Michigan State. Positives Michigan can grow from, concerns heading into big games, recruiting impact, and more.

---

