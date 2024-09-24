Advertisement
Published Sep 24, 2024
Hail to the Podcast: Smash Forward
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Josh Henschke and Trevor McCue recap Michigan's victory over USC. Kalel Mullings' big game, defense strong signs, and what to make of Alex Orji.

---

